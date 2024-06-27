The Austin International Half Marathon, formerly known as the 3M Half Marathon, is a 13.1 mile downhill to downtown course that will take participants through the heart of Austin, powered by live music and cheered on by fans all along the way.
The Austin International Half Marathon, formerly known as the 3M Half Marathon, is a 13.1 mile downhill to downtown course that will take participants through the heart of Austin, powered by live music and cheered on by fans all along the way.
WHEN
WHERE
Regal Gateway
9700 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://downhilltodowntown.com/
TICKET INFO
$89-$309
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.