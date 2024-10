Austin Jazz Society will honor the legendary jazz pianist Teddy Wilson, world renowned vocalist and educator Carmen Bradford, and beloved Austin entrepreneur Dan Strait.

Hosted by Jabari Warfield of KAZI’s Jazz Experience, the evening will feature performances by Carmen Bradford and the Butch Miles Memorial Big Band, the Huston-Tillotson Jazz Ensemble featuring Pamela Hart, Church on Monday, CenterPeace and the Texas State Jazz Ensemble.