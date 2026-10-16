The lineup of the 2026 Austin Jewish Film Festival includes some of the most important Jewish and Israeli films curated from around the world.



Highlights include opening night film We Met at Grossinger’s, a nostalgic trip to the resort that inspired Dirty Dancing; Hold on to Your Music, featuring a special performance and Q&A with acclaimed pianist Mona Golabek; and Closing Night film Dust Bowls and Jewish Souls, exploring Woody Guthrie’s surprising Jewish connections, with live music and an appearance by his granddaughter, Sarah Lee Guthrie.

Other films include the Israeli thriller Heaven and Earth; Sapiro v. Ford; Faraway; The Wedding Entertainer, and more.

There will also be filmmaker conversations, live performances, and food and drink.