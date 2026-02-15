Austin-Koblenz Sister Cities presents Koblenz Karneval

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Austin meets Koblenz (Germany) for an afternoon of pure Karneval joy with music, dancing, costumes, and big “Fifth Season” energy. Celebrate the Austin-Koblenz sister-city friendship with a loud (in the best way), welcoming, and gloriously silly party. Visitors can enjoy live performances (including the famous Austin Männerballett), authentic German Karneval music, sing-alongs, group dances like the Polonaise, and a costume contest.
Beer is available for purchase, food trucks will be on site, and German-style Krapfen available for donation.
Admission is free.