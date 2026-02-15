Austin-Koblenz Sister Cities presents Koblenz Karneval

Austin meets Koblenz (Germany) for an afternoon of pure Karneval joy with music, dancing, costumes, and big “Fifth Season” energy. Celebrate the Austin-Koblenz sister-city friendship with a loud (in the best way), welcoming, and gloriously silly party. Visitors can enjoy live performances (including the famous Austin Männerballett), authentic German Karneval music, sing-alongs, group dances like the Polonaise, and a costume contest.

Beer is available for purchase, food trucks will be on site, and German-style Krapfen available for donation.