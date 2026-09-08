Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents 7th Annual Pride in Local Music
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Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Pride in Local Music is an evening of Queer music and art presented by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. It will feature local Queer musicians and bands on stage, drag hosting all night, and a marketplace of Queer artists and artisans in the yard.
Pride in Local Music is an evening of Queer music and art presented by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. It will feature local Queer musicians and bands on stage, drag hosting all night, and a marketplace of Queer artists and artisans in the yard.
WHEN
WHERE
Drinks Backyard
6328 S Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78744, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/162220/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with RSVP.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.