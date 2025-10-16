Quantcast

Austin Mac & Cheese Festival

Photo courtesy of Austin Mac & Cheese Festival

The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival is a one-day celebration of tropical flavors, melty comfort food, and local culinary creativity.

Presented by Austin Food Magazine, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's Beats, Bites & Flights, the festival embraces a Tropical Island theme, blending the bold flavors of coastal Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Guests can expect tiki drinks, beachy beats, and mac & grilled cheese bites like they’ve never had it before.

Over a dozen of Austin’s top chefs, food trucks, and restaurants will compete for the Mac & Cheese Championship Belt, each bringing their island-inspired twist on the classic dish. Guests will sample their way through unlimited tastings, then vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice Award, while a panel of local celebrity personalities crowns the Judge’s Champion.

Alongside the eats, attendees can expect tropical-themed cocktails, island-themed games and photo ops, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Star Hill Ranch
15000 Hamilton Pool Rd, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.eventim.us/event/Austin-Mac-and-Cheese-Festival-2025/660839

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
