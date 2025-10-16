The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival is a one-day celebration of tropical flavors, melty comfort food, and local culinary creativity.

Presented by Austin Food Magazine, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's Beats, Bites & Flights, the festival embraces a Tropical Island theme, blending the bold flavors of coastal Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Guests can expect tiki drinks, beachy beats, and mac & grilled cheese bites like they’ve never had it before.

Over a dozen of Austin’s top chefs, food trucks, and restaurants will compete for the Mac & Cheese Championship Belt, each bringing their island-inspired twist on the classic dish. Guests will sample their way through unlimited tastings, then vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice Award, while a panel of local celebrity personalities crowns the Judge’s Champion.

Alongside the eats, attendees can expect tropical-themed cocktails, island-themed games and photo ops, and more.