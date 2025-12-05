Quantcast

Austin Meade: Acoustic Christmas Vacation featuring Mitchell Ferguson and Sterling Elza

Photo courtesy of Austin Meade

Austin Meade doesn’t play dress-up. When he shows up in grease-streaked work clothes, it’s because that’s what he wears when he’s building his bus barn, fixing his house, or chasing his two toddlers around the yard. And when it comes to his music, he delivers songs as unfiltered as a voice memo - honest and confessional anthems for outsiders about the weird, beautiful chaos of real life.

Raised in small-town Texas by a Baptist preacher dad who took him to see AC/DC, Journey, and Judas Priest, Meade grew up immersed in guitar-driven storytelling across multiple genres. His voice carries that legacy soulful, southern, and unmistakable - even as it swerves between styles.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13211/13212

TICKET INFO

$44.14

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
