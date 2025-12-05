Austin Meade: Acoustic Christmas Vacation featuring Mitchell Ferguson and Sterling Elza

Austin Meade doesn’t play dress-up. When he shows up in grease-streaked work clothes, it’s because that’s what he wears when he’s building his bus barn, fixing his house, or chasing his two toddlers around the yard. And when it comes to his music, he delivers songs as unfiltered as a voice memo - honest and confessional anthems for outsiders about the weird, beautiful chaos of real life.



Raised in small-town Texas by a Baptist preacher dad who took him to see AC/DC, Journey, and Judas Priest, Meade grew up immersed in guitar-driven storytelling across multiple genres. His voice carries that legacy soulful, southern, and unmistakable - even as it swerves between styles.