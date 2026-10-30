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Austin Music Festival

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Photo courtesy of Montclair

The Austin Music Festival is a two-night outdoor event featuring performances by DJ Cassandra, Montclair, Caamp, lluvii, Coleman Jennings, and Orville Peck. Saturday is folk night and Sunday is Latin and country night.

The Austin Music Festival is a two-night outdoor event featuring performances by DJ Cassandra, Montclair, Caamp, lluvii, Coleman Jennings, and Orville Peck. Saturday is folk night and Sunday is Latin and country night.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://austin.snowxa.com/

TICKET INFO

$65-$275

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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