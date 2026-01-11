Austin Opera presents Fiddler On The Roof

Tevye, a poor milkman, lives with his wife Golde and their five spirited daughters in a small village. He dreams of a better life for his children - one filled with security and steeped in tradition. As each daughter follows her heart, Tevye’s unwavering faith is put to the test. While he converses with God, sharing his thoughts and inner conflicts, a larger threat looms over the village and their way of life. What unfolds is an enduring story of family, faith, and resilience.

One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical - with a Klezmer-inspired score -- this new-to-Austin production is brought “To Life” by a cast of top-tier vocalists and the Austin Opera Orchestra and Chorus conducted by Timothy Myers.

The production features iconic songs like “Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Miracle of Miracles,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and more. It will be sung in English with projected English titles.