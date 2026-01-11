Austin Opera presents La Bohème

In La Bohème, four artists struggle to make ends meet while chasing their dreams. The passionate bohemians are determined their bonds of friendship will sustain them … until love complicates everything. Rodolfo falls head over heels for Mimi, who lights up his life as soon as she enters the room, and Marcello is once again hypnotized by Musetta’s allure and voice as they fill the café. The chill air is brimming with love and laughter; but soon the realities of poverty and illness threaten to break their bohemian spirit.

The production will be sung in Italian with projected English titles.