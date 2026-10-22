Austin Opera presents Thaïs

Famed enchantress Thaïs is the most admired woman in Alexandria, whose beauty and charisma have captivated the city. Entertaining the city’s elite with wit, artistry, and charm, she commands devotion wherever she appears.

Devoted to the goddess Venus, her life is one of excess, until a profound encounter alters her destiny. Athanaël, a monk devoted to God, cannot ignore the spell Thaïs casts over Alexandria, nor the worldly pleasures that define her life. Driven to save her from spiritual ruin, he pursues her relentlessly, and what begins as a mission of faith becomes a consuming obsession—one where the choices they make will decide who will triumph: faith or desire.

The opera will be sung in French with projected English titles.