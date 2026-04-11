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Austin Parks Foundation presents ATX Sportsfest

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Photo courtesy of Austin Parks Foundation

Hosted by SPORTSKIND in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, the sixth annual ATX Sportsfest features adult recreational tournaments in kickball, softball, sand volleyball, flag football and cornhole. Players and spectators can also enjoy food trucks, local vendors, music, wellness activations, a community flea market, and a complimentary beverage garden. The event will also include on-site pet adoptions with Austin Pets Alive.

Proceeds support Austin’s public parks and green spaces. Tournaments run from 9 am to 3 pm, and participants can register individually or with a team.

Hosted by SPORTSKIND in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, the sixth annual ATX Sportsfest features adult recreational tournaments in kickball, softball, sand volleyball, flag football and cornhole. Players and spectators can also enjoy food trucks, local vendors, music, wellness activations, a community flea market, and a complimentary beverage garden. The event will also include on-site pet adoptions with Austin Pets Alive.

Proceeds support Austin’s public parks and green spaces. Tournaments run from 9 am to 3 pm, and participants can register individually or with a team.

WHEN

WHERE

Krieg Athletic Complex
515 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://sportskind.com/austin/atx-sportsfest/

TICKET INFO

Free-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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