Austin Parks Foundation presents ATX Sportsfest

Hosted by SPORTSKIND in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, the sixth annual ATX Sportsfest features adult recreational tournaments in kickball, softball, sand volleyball, flag football and cornhole. Players and spectators can also enjoy food trucks, local vendors, music, wellness activations, a community flea market, and a complimentary beverage garden. The event will also include on-site pet adoptions with Austin Pets Alive.

Proceeds support Austin’s public parks and green spaces. Tournaments run from 9 am to 3 pm, and participants can register individually or with a team.