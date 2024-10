It’s My Park Day is Austin Parks Foundation’s biannual, community-led day of service. Volunteers work in parks and green spaces all across the city on projects such as litter cleanup, tree mulching, trail management, and more.

Pre-registered volunteers will also receive an It's My Park Day t-shirt, which grants them access to discounts and freebies at local spots. Visit austinparks.org/impd for a complete list of projects and to register to participate.