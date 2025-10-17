Austin Parks Foundation presents It’s My Park Day

Austin Parks Foundation's biannual It's My Park Day brings Austinites together to enhance local parks, trails, and greenbelts. Volunteers can choose from nearly 100 various projects, including trash pickup at Cherrywood Pocket Park, nature play mulching at Donley Pocket Park, and invasive species removal at Bull Creek Bluff Neighborhood Park.

Many sites will feature additional activities beyond the volunteer work, from Dia de los Muertos art projects at Georgian Acres to a park ribbon-cutting celebration at Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt.

Visit austinparks.org/impd for a complete list of projects and hours.