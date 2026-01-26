Austin Parks Foundation presents It’s My Park Day

It’s My Park Day is Austin Parks Foundation’s biannual, community-led day of service occurring every Spring and Fall. For more than 20 years, It’s My Park Day has united neighbors to clean up litter, spread fresh mulch, tackle invasive species, care for trees and take on projects that help local parks thrive. Every project is led by community members.
WHEN
WHERE
https://austinparks.org/impd/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
