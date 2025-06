Movies in the Park is a free community movie series, presented by Austin Parks Foundation, where visitors can bring their blankets or lawn chairs for a fun and relaxing evening at Deep Eddy Municipal Pool.

In partnership with Rocket Cinema and Netflix, guests can enjoy special poolside screenings of The Half of It on June 12 (celebrating Pride month), Moana on July 20, and Splash on August 14.

The screenings will be preceded by activities and vendors before showtime at dusk.