Austin Pets Alive presents Paddle for Puppies

The 15th Annual Paddle for Puppies brings dog lovers and paddlers together to raise critical funds for Austin Pets Alive!’s lifesaving Parvo Puppy Program. Parvo is a highly contagious but entirely treatable virus.
All registration and rental fees from the event go directly toward providing the intensive medical care these pups need to survive and thrive.
The 15th Annual Paddle for Puppies brings dog lovers and paddlers together to raise critical funds for Austin Pets Alive!’s lifesaving Parvo Puppy Program. Parvo is a highly contagious but entirely treatable virus.
All registration and rental fees from the event go directly toward providing the intensive medical care these pups need to survive and thrive.
WHEN
WHERE
Rowing Dock
2418 Stratford Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://www.paddleforpuppies.com/
TICKET INFO
$45-$150
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.