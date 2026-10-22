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Austin Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol

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Photo courtesy of Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse will celebrate the holiday season with Artistic Company Member and award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason. Using Dickens’ own abridged version, Nason vividly brings the holiday classic to life, playing over 30 characters in 60 minutes.

Austin Playhouse will celebrate the holiday season with Artistic Company Member and award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason. Using Dickens’ own abridged version, Nason vividly brings the holiday classic to life, playing over 30 characters in 60 minutes.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Playhouse
405 W 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.austinplayhouse.com/christmas-carol

TICKET INFO

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