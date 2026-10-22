Austin Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol

Austin Playhouse will celebrate the holiday season with Artistic Company Member and award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason. Using Dickens’ own abridged version, Nason vividly brings the holiday classic to life, playing over 30 characters in 60 minutes.

Austin Playhouse will celebrate the holiday season with Artistic Company Member and award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason. Using Dickens’ own abridged version, Nason vividly brings the holiday classic to life, playing over 30 characters in 60 minutes.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.