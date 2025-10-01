Austin Playhouse presents All Souls Cabaret, the first in the 2025-2026 Playhouse Cabarets series. The weekend musical celebration features songs and new gems from some spooky musicals as performers bring the audience songs of murder, mayhem, and malevolence.

Accompanied by a live band, Austin Playhouse Company Members and other local luminaries will treat guests to an evening of musical theatre. The cast includes Leslie Vander Gheynst, Ismael Soto III, Nathan Daniel Ford, Lydia Margitza, and Quincy Kuykendall. Musical direction is by Lyn Koenning and stage direction is by Lara Toner Haddock and Sarah Fleming Walker.