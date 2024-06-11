Austin Playhouse presents Arcadia

Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia dances back and forth across the centuries, moving smoothly between 1809 and the present as it explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex on our life orbits - the attraction Newton left out.
Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia dances back and forth across the centuries, moving smoothly between 1809 and the present as it explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex on our life orbits - the attraction Newton left out.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin Playhouse
405 W 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.austinplayhouse.com/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.