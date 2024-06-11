Austin Playhouse presents Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is an inventive adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles. It finds the intrepid Holmes and his sturdy companion Watson battling their most notorious mystery amid foggy London streets and the foreboding moors of the English countryside. With a mythical hellhound prowling in the mists, the great detective will need every ounce of his legendary wit and deductive power to crack the case before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

With a cast of five actors juggling over 40 roles, Baskerville will be a fast-paced, pulse-pounding, and murderously funny ride.