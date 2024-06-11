Quantcast

Austin Playhouse presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Photo courtesy of Austin Playhouse

Based on the 1980s Steve Martin and Michael Caine film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrelstakes audiences to the French Riviera for hijinks and hilarity.

Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson is just starting his con-man career. After meeting on a train, they form an alliance, only to find that a small French town isn't big enough for the two of them, resulting in a hilarious battle of cons.

Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, the comedy features a jazzy score by David Yazbek and was nominated for eleven Tony Awards.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Playhouse
405 W 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.austinplayhouse.com/

TICKET INFO

