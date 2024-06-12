Austin Playhouse presents Fat Ham

Fat Ham is an uproariously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play that is a modern revamp of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Fat Ham follows Juicy, a queer, pensive, young Black man finding his way in the world when the ghost of his father demands Juicy avenge his murder. Set at the family cookout, the play examines love, loss, and a particular set of daddy issues.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin Playhouse
405 W 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.austinplayhouse.com/
TICKET INFO
