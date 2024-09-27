Austin Playhouse presents Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins

Texan political journalist Molly Ivins was a sharp-witted and bestselling author of Bushwacked, an in-depth analysis of the George W. Bush Administration. She began her journalism career in 1967 at the Minneapolis Tribune, where she became the first female police reporter at the paper. She went on to work for The Texas Observer, The New York Times, and The Dallas Times Herald.

Red Hot Patriot captures Ivins’ unflinching character by weaving personal anecdotes with her colorful take on national politics. The play is filled with Ivins’ sharp-tongued humor and mixes her political rants and personal reflections with a liberal dose of vigor and rowdiness.

The October 18 performance will be part of Austin's Playhouse's Founder's Bash fundraiser.