Making its world premiere at Austin Playhouse, She Was Here is a new play that reflects inherited joys, losses, and longings. Inspired by conversations with Austin Latina elders, the play spans multiple generations within a single inner-city block. as characters struggle to find connection to a place they no longer belong.

She Was Here provokes audiences to claim their sense of identity, ultimately asking if we can love what makes us different while forgiving what made us that way.