Austin Pond Society presents Austin Pond & Garden Tour

The Austin Pond Society will host the 2026 Austin Pond & Garden Tour, featuring the “Saturday Night Lights” pond and garden after dark. On the self-guided tour of ponds and gardens in and around the greater Austin area, participants will see garden art, meandering streams, fountains, waterfalls, dragonflies, koi, and amphibians. Some of the ponds and gardens are also certified wildlife habitats.

Proceeds will help support local charities, Zilker Botanical Gardens, educational children’s programs, Central Texas Gardener, and Blue Santa.