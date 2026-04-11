Quantcast

Austin Pond Society presents Austin Pond & Garden Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Gwen Goulet

The Austin Pond Society will host the 2026 Austin Pond & Garden Tour, featuring the “Saturday Night Lights” pond and garden after dark. On the self-guided tour of ponds and gardens in and around the greater Austin area, participants will see garden art, meandering streams, fountains, waterfalls, dragonflies, koi, and amphibians. Some of the ponds and gardens are also certified wildlife habitats.

Proceeds will help support local charities, Zilker Botanical Gardens, educational children’s programs, Central Texas Gardener, and Blue Santa.

The Austin Pond Society will host the 2026 Austin Pond & Garden Tour, featuring the “Saturday Night Lights” pond and garden after dark. On the self-guided tour of ponds and gardens in and around the greater Austin area, participants will see garden art, meandering streams, fountains, waterfalls, dragonflies, koi, and amphibians. Some of the ponds and gardens are also certified wildlife habitats.

Proceeds will help support local charities, Zilker Botanical Gardens, educational children’s programs, Central Texas Gardener, and Blue Santa.

WHEN

WHERE

http://austinpondsociety.org

TICKET INFO

$20-$25; free for kids 12 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.