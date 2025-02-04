Austin Psych Fest, founded by The Black Angels, brings another slate of indie rock icons, experimental rock, and tripped-out sounds, from shoegaze to psychedelic rock and cumbia.

The event has always taken an expansive interpretation of psychedelia, exploring the outer edges of the musical spectrum that continue to be informed and inspired by 1960s sonic experimentation, and a penchant for loud guitars and plenty of reverb.

Performers will include Explosions in the Sky, Godspeed! You Black Emperor, Black Mountain, Kadavar, Octopus Project, and more.