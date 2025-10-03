Quantcast

Austin Public Library and North Austin Community Garden present Roots & Wings: Festival Awakening

Photo courtesy of Jessica Tessler

At Roots & Wings: Festival Awakening, attendees can participate in guided garden tours, adopt a free sapling, and experience the magic of a live butterfly release. They will get to browse nature-themed reads at their library pop-up, or get creative with hands-on crafts for all ages.

There will also be local experts from the Texas Pollinator Project and Round Rock Honey for beekeeping gear demos and honey tastings. Lastly, participants can get to climb and swing through trees with Urban Forestry, and explore booths from Austin Nature & Science Center, International Bat Conservancy, UT Biodiversity Center & Jha Lab, and PollinATX.

WHEN

WHERE

North Austin Community Garden
1000 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://library.austintexas.gov/event/nature-and-environment/roots-wings-festival-awakening-7769802

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
