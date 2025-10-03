Austin Public Library and North Austin Community Garden present Roots & Wings: Festival Awakening

At Roots & Wings: Festival Awakening, attendees can participate in guided garden tours, adopt a free sapling, and experience the magic of a live butterfly release. They will get to browse nature-themed reads at their library pop-up, or get creative with hands-on crafts for all ages.

There will also be local experts from the Texas Pollinator Project and Round Rock Honey for beekeeping gear demos and honey tastings. Lastly, participants can get to climb and swing through trees with Urban Forestry, and explore booths from Austin Nature & Science Center, International Bat Conservancy, UT Biodiversity Center & Jha Lab, and PollinATX.