Austin Public Library presents Art From the Streets: 40 Community Artists artist reception

Each year, Art From the Streets has a large collection of two-dimensional work created by Austin’s unhoused community. Last year, 40 diligent artists participated in the program regularly and each will have two to three pieces on display this exhibition.

The show gives a voice to these artists in a professional gallery setting and educates the public about the benefits of art to those unhoused in Austin. Creation in the art studio gives each artist a sense of worth, self-reliance, and a positive community.

Beginning with two people reaching out directly to the unhoused with creative tools, AFTS now has its own studio space where each artist can engage in creative workshops, enrichment, and community. Our artists share a unique voice, one that cannot be heard in other artist communities. Their art tells the stories of life on the streets, of heartbreak and marginalization, and of lived experiences rich with purpose and meaning.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 29.