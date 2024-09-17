Austin Public Library presents Healing with Harmonies
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Healing with Harmonies
Healing with Harmonies is an organization at the University of Texas at Austin made up of students who want to bring joy to the communities around us through music. They will play music for patrons as they work, study, or browse the library's resources.
Healing with Harmonies is an organization at the University of Texas at Austin made up of students who want to bring joy to the communities around us through music. They will play music for patrons as they work, study, or browse the library's resources.