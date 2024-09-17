Quantcast

Austin Public Library presents Healing with Harmonies

Photo courtesy of Healing with Harmonies

Healing with Harmonies is an organization at the University of Texas at Austin made up of students who want to bring joy to the communities around us through music. They will play music for patrons as they work, study, or browse the library's resources.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://library.austintexas.gov/event/central-library-concerts/healing-harmonies-music-performance-7753511

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
