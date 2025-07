Austin Rainbow Theatre's Glitter Gala will be a dazzling evening of sequins, sass, and show-stopping talent, all in support of Austin’s LGBTQIA+ theatre, which amplifys queer voices and stories that deserve the spotlight.

Hosted by the glitter queen herself, Ritzy Bitz, the evening features performances by acclaimed opera talents Claudia Chapa (mezzo-soprano) and Austin Siebert (bass-baritone), both recently seen on the Austin Opera stage.