Austin Rainbow Theatre presents Sagittarius Ponderosa

Image courtesy of Austin Rainbow Theatre

Sagittarius Ponderosa is a quiet, lyrical exploration of identity, transformation, and the deep-rooted truths that lie beneath the surface - of people, families, and forests alike. When Archer (still called Angela by his family) returns to his rural Oregon home to care for his ailing father, he’s pulled back into a world he thought he had outgrown. But nothing stays the same - not the trees, not the land, not even the names we call ourselves.

A meditation on gender, grief, and the sacredness of change, Sagittarius Ponderosa asks what we lose - and what we gain - when we allow ourselves to transform.

WHEN

WHERE

Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/sagittarius-ponderosa

TICKET INFO

$25-$35

