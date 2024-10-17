Austin has been home to the largest record convention in the USA since 1981. The Austin Record Convention has thousands of vinyl LPs, 45s, cassettes, CDs, posters, t-shirts, music memorabilia, and more spread over 40,000 square feet from hundreds of dealers.
WHEN
WHERE
Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austinrecords.com/
TICKET INFO
$5
