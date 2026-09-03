Austin Saengerrunde and Scholz Garten presents Austoberfest

The Austin Saengerrunde and Scholz Garten will present Austoberfest, featuring live music, bowling in the historic lanes, and a chance to sample sausages from the top sausage makers in Central Texas to help choose the best sausage.

Performers will include headliner Two Tons of Steel, plus Sour Bridges, Off the Grid, and DJ Vegan Leather. Guests can compete in steinholding contests to qualify for the Texas State Steinholding Championship at Wurstfest in November. There will also be kids’ activities from 12-4 pm.

The first 500 guests will receive a free ½ liter stein, and there will be $5 specials on select draft beers.