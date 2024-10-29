Austin Saengerrunde Weihnachtskonzert (Christmas Concert and Market)
Image courtesy of Austin Saengerrunde
The Austin Saengerrunde presents its annual Christmas Concert or Weihnachtskonzert. There will be performances by the women’s, men’s and mixed choirs as well as a sing-a-long of German Christmas music. The concert will be followed by a light reception and a market featuring German and Christmas vendors.
