Austin Saengerrunde Weihnachtskonzert (Christmas Concert and Market)

Image courtesy of Austin Saengerrunde

The Austin Saengerrunde presents its annual Christmas Concert or Weihnachtskonzert. There will be performances by the women’s, men’s and mixed choirs as well as a sing-a-long of German Christmas music. The concert will be followed by a light reception and a market featuring German and Christmas vendors.

WHEN

WHERE

Saengerrunde Hall
1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://saengerrunde.org/events/christmas-concert-and-market/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
