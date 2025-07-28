Austin Scottish Rite Theater presents Dulce

A 10-year-old boy named Memo learns that Abuelita, his beloved grandmother, has died. Unsure of how to feel, Memo tries to find Abuelita’s hidden stash of candy in her former bedroom, now occupied by his sister, Ceci. But his mother, Luisa, and sister are too caught up in their own grief to help, so Memo turns to an unexpected ally in his search for the dulce - Abuelita herself! Memo journeys with Abuelita through her memories as a girl in Mexico and a young immigrant in the United States, and he discovers that the true treasure Abuelita left for him is familia.

A play for young audiences and families, Dulce draws on both magical realism and slapstick comedy to tell a story about cultural identity, intergenerational ties and learning how to say goodbye.