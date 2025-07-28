Quantcast

Austin Scottish Rite Theater presents Lara Stone and the Lost Relics of St. Nick

Photo courtesy of Austin Scottish Rite Theater

When long-lost clues to the relics of St. Nicholas surface, legendary adventurer and reluctant professor Dr. Lara Stone is thrust back into a world of mystery, danger, and holiday cheer. Racing through ancient abbeys, terrifying temples, and sunken sanctuaries - with her idealistic student, a scatterbrained scientist, and an ex-boyfriend-turned-pizza-chef by her side - Lara must outwit the sinister archaeologist Adriaan Vanderbeerput, who’s plotting to steal the ancient magic of Santa Claus for himself.

Packed with globe-trotting thrills, original musical numbers, combat, comedy, and just a dash of holiday romance, the all-new musical asks the most important question of the season: Can you still believe?

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://scottishritetheater.org/

TICKET INFO

Free-$24

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
