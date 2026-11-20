Cabaret of Holiday Songs is one of the first events under ZACH Theater’s new effort to open its Topfer Theatre lobby stage and space to other Austin arts organizations. Claude Ducloux will perform from the piano and share the stage with the three young vocalists, Teddy Coltman-Oliver, Madison Gumbert, and Lauren Ryan-Holt.
Cabaret of Holiday Songs is one of the first events under ZACH Theater’s new effort to open its Topfer Theatre lobby stage and space to other Austin arts organizations. Claude Ducloux will perform from the piano and share the stage with the three young vocalists, Teddy Coltman-Oliver, Madison Gumbert, and Lauren Ryan-Holt.