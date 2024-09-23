Austin Shakespeare presents Jane Eyre

Austin Shakespeare will present a new version of Jane Eyre created recently by the National Theatre of Great Britain and The Bristol Old Vic. Here is "Jane" creating a self in a 19th century world that limits most young women.
Charlotte Brontë's inspiring and trailblazing romance comes to life with Austin actors and live musicians.
Austin Shakespeare will present a new version of Jane Eyre created recently by the National Theatre of Great Britain and The Bristol Old Vic. Here is "Jane" creating a self in a 19th century world that limits most young women.
Charlotte Brontë's inspiring and trailblazing romance comes to life with Austin actors and live musicians.
WHEN
WHERE
The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://my.thelongcenter.org/overview/3855
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.