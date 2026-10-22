Austin Shakespeare presents Lear

Austin Shakespeare will explore a new look at Shakespeare’s masterpiece: Lear with a Queen and her daughters in a professional, imaginative staged reading with scenic projections, music, and some of the best actors in Austin. It’s an accessible approach to the story of an aging monarch dividing her kingdom among her children with surprising results.
Austin Shakespeare will explore a new look at Shakespeare’s masterpiece: Lear with a Queen and her daughters in a professional, imaginative staged reading with scenic projections, music, and some of the best actors in Austin. It’s an accessible approach to the story of an aging monarch dividing her kingdom among her children with surprising results.
WHEN
WHERE
The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/lear/
TICKET INFO
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