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Austin Shakespeare presents Madame X

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Image courtesy of Austin Shakespeare

Madame X is one of John Singer Sargent’s most well-known portraits. Subject Virginie Gautreau aspired to be the center of the Parisian Belle Époque art world with his daring portrait, but got more than she bargained for, the painting being more infamous than famous.

Madame X is one of John Singer Sargent’s most well-known portraits. Subject Virginie Gautreau aspired to be the center of the Parisian Belle Époque art world with his daring portrait, but got more than she bargained for, the painting being more infamous than famous.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.austinshakespeare.org/2026-madamex#/productions-view

TICKET INFO

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