Austin Shakespeare presents Songs from Merrily We Roll Along

Photo courtesy of Austin Shakespeare

Fresh on the heels of its award-winning run with Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Merrily We Roll Along looks at the lives of three friends over 20 years. It features songs like “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By,” and the title song.

WHEN

WHERE

Parker Jazz Club
117 W 4th St #107b, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.austinshakespeare.org/purchase/mwra-2024

TICKET INFO

$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
