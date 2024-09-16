Austin Shakespeare presents Songs from Merrily We Roll Along
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Shakespeare
Fresh on the heels of its award-winning run with Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Merrily We Roll Along looks at the lives of three friends over 20 years. It features songs like “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By,” and the title song.
Fresh on the heels of its award-winning run with Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Merrily We Roll Along looks at the lives of three friends over 20 years. It features songs like “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By,” and the title song.