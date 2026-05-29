Austin Street Center presents Humble Beginnings Luncheon

Austin Street Center will welcome tennis legend, entrepreneur, and global advocate for equality Venus Williams as the headliner at the 26th Annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon, presented by Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt.

This year’s event theme, "Unlocking Hope: Where Healing Has a Home," reflects the organization’s continued commitment to ending homelessness in North Texas. The luncheon is chaired by Lindsay & George Billingsley and Connie & Nick Babikian, whose leadership will help bring the community together in support of Austin Street Center’s mission and expand awareness around solutions to homelessness in Dallas.

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships, and four Olympic gold medals, Venus Williams is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history. Beyond tennis, she has built a diverse portfolio as an entrepreneur and investor across design, wellness, and media.

She is the founder of V Starr, an award-winning interior design firm, and Happy Viking, a plant-based nutrition company launched in 2020, and serves as an investor and ambassador for the wellness app WeWard. Williams recently co-launched the video podcast Stockton Street with her sister Serena Williams, and is the author of STRIVE, a wellness book outlining her eight principles for personal growth and balance.

A long-standing advocate for gender equality, Williams was named UNESCO’s first "Promoter of Gender Equality" in 2006, helped drive equal prize money at Wimbledon, and received the inaugural US Open Billie Jean King Champion of Equality Award in 2023 for her impact on equity in sports.

