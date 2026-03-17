Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Steve Hackman's Taylor Swift: The Symphony Era

For his newest fusion creation, composer/conductor Steve Hackman takes on the music of one of the most prolific and omnipresent artists this world has ever seen: Taylor Swift.

This musical re-imagination will celebrate her singular and iconic songwriting voice by weaving greatest hits together with hidden gems in a new through-composed symphonic tapestry. It will draw unexpected comparisons between songs and unearth new musical easter eggs, promising to keep even the most dedicated Swiftie on their toes.

Four vocalists and full band join the orchestra, creating a transformative soundscape that will elevate the music of one of the greatest artists in the world to new heights.