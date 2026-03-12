The Austin Texas Book Trail is an annual bookstore crawl dedicated to celebrating the literary spirit and supporting local independent bookshops in the greater Austin area. Participating stores will offer exclusive discounts, prizes, and/or activations to serve and build community.

Stops on the trail include Green Heron Bookshop, Adventures in Ink, Austin Books & Comics, First Light Books, Austin Public Library Shop, and more.

Participants on the self-guided event can mark their stops on the digital map to earn prizes.

The event kicks off on Saturday morning with breakfast at Mañana Dos in the Seaholm District from 9-11 am. It ends on Sunday with an afterparty at Strangelove Coffee & Wine from 6-8 pm.

CapMetro is donating 100 bus passes for trailgoers interested in navigating Austin via public transit.