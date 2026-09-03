Now in its 15th year, the Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run pairs festive fun with philanthropy, welcoming participants of all paces for an untimed, 2-mile course that steps off at the iconic Zilker Holiday Tree and winds through the illuminated Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park.

New this year is a rolling-start experience, giving guests flexibility to begin any time between 6 and 8 pm. Registration includes a commemorative long-sleeve Fun Run T-shirt, a 2026 Race Bib, complimentary cocoa or beer for guests 21 and up, Finish Line Festival admission, and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Fun Run participants also get early access to popular North Pole attractions, including Santa's Workshop, Letters to Santa, and the H-E-B Read3 Train. The event benefits the STARS program, which has served more than 23,000 community members through its nonprofit partners.