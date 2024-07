Visitors seeking an early look at the Austin Trail of Lights can participate in the family-friendly Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run presented by Chuy’s. At the holiday fun run, participants can stroll, jog, or run through an untimed course, commencing at the Zilker Holiday Tree and weaving through the Austin Trail of Lights.

Entries include a commemorative long-sleeve Fun Run t-shirt, a 2024 Race Bib, complimentary beer or cocoa, and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.