The annual Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run, presented by Raising Cane's, will give participants a chance to do a leisurely stroll, jog, or run along a 2-mile untimed course that starts at the Zilker Holiday Tree and winds through the Austin Trail of Lights. Afterward, there will also be a Finish Line Festival, right in the heart of Zilker Park.
WHEN
WHERE
Zilker Metropolitan Park
Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://austintrailoflights.org/2025-fun-run
TICKET INFO
$20-$80
