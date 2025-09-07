Quantcast

Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the Trail of Lights Foundation

The annual Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run, presented by Raising Cane's, will give participants a chance to do a leisurely stroll, jog, or run along a 2-mile untimed course that starts at the Zilker Holiday Tree and winds through the Austin Trail of Lights. Afterward, there will also be a Finish Line Festival, right in the heart of Zilker Park.

The annual Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run, presented by Raising Cane's, will give participants a chance to do a leisurely stroll, jog, or run along a 2-mile untimed course that starts at the Zilker Holiday Tree and winds through the Austin Trail of Lights. Afterward, there will also be a Finish Line Festival, right in the heart of Zilker Park.

WHEN

WHERE

Zilker Metropolitan Park
Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://austintrailoflights.org/2025-fun-run

TICKET INFO

$20-$80

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.