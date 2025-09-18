Austin Trail of Lights' Night Lights Preview Party
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Trail of Lights
The 12th Annual Night Lights Preview Party, presented by Broadway Bank, serves as the Trail of Lights Foundation's first look and fundraiser, with proceeds ensuring the Austin Trail of Lights is accessible for all. Attendees will enjoy live music, along with amusement park rides, beverages, and local bites.
The 12th Annual Night Lights Preview Party, presented by Broadway Bank, serves as the Trail of Lights Foundation's first look and fundraiser, with proceeds ensuring the Austin Trail of Lights is accessible for all. Attendees will enjoy live music, along with amusement park rides, beverages, and local bites.
WHEN
WHERE
Zilker Metropolitan Park
Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://austintrailoflights.org/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.