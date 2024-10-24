Austin Unconducted x Kate Murray present mother/land

In mother/land, Austin Unconducted and curator Kate Murray will ask the question: when we long for home, what are we truly yearning for?

mother/land will musically explore both the challenge and the power of collective care. As an orchestra and as people, we may be unafraid to take a stand or call for action. But how do we resolve the conflicts of differing views along the way to enact real change? What happens when our authority of choice is constrained, and we’re driven away from what we know? Where do we go when we don’t have a map for how to navigate upheaval, and are left only with our own voices?

Whether a quartet written by a prisoner of war, a classic canon piece arranged as our own, or a song composed from the perspective of a young mother with no control over her future, the wide-ranging repertoire for this concert will invite us to reflect on the power of representing a place, a people, and a purpose through sound.